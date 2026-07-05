A firework hit a Delta Air Lines flight on the Fourth of July in Chicago, and the plane was taken out of service for inspection as a safety precaution.

Delta Flight 1076 was landing at Chicago Midway International Airport when crew members told the control tower they heard a loud noise, ABC 7 reported Sunday.

The aircraft was about 200 to 250 feet above the ground when the incident happened, and the plane landed safely after arriving in Chicago from Atlanta, according to Fox 32.

“Delta Flight 1076, an Airbus A319, had departed Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta at 7:36 p.m. ET. Just over a hour later, as the aircraft was descending into Chicago amidst nationwide Independence Day celebrations, it crossed paths with an active holiday fireworks display,” AirLive reported.

As the plane approached the runway, the controller advised the pilots to be careful because homes nearby were shooting off fireworks in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

“According to ATC audio, the jet taxied to the gate, and the controller told the pilot there had been multiple reports of fireworks being set off in close proximity to the runway and that authorities had been notified. No one was hurt, but the aircraft was taken out of service for a full inspection,” the ABC article read.

An audio recording caught the moment a crew member told controllers in the tower, “We just had a firework hit our plane, Delta 1076. We’re continuing.”

The controller replied, “Roger” and the crew member said, “We just heard the bang on the plane so we’ll have to take a look at it once we get to the gate.”

Another crew member was heard saying, “We’re just hoping it was a mortar that went off underneath, but definitely felt a big bang.”

Police were notified of the incident and later said the firework caused minor damage to the aircraft’s paint, according to CBS News.

The news comes as citizens and visitors celebrated America’s 250th birthday across the nation and in Washington, DC, where a massive crowd on the National Mall enjoyed a historic show featuring 850,000 fireworks, according to Breitbart News.