Video — Homicide Investigation: Texas Construction Worker Dies in 30-Foot Plunge Down Shaft

A Texas construction worker was killed after he plummeted more than 30 feet down a utility shaft, and police are investigating if he was pushed while fighting with a co-worker.

Dead is Lorenzo Gonzalez, 46, a father of three, who died at a construction site in Sheldon, about 20 miles northeast of Houston, in an incident that occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday, KRIV Fox 26 reported.

Gonzalez was reportedly in a physical altercation with a co-worker when he fell “into an underground well station,” according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who also said, “It’s possible he was pushed.”

The sheriff said the matter has been referred to crime scene investigators and homicide detectives. Gonzalez was found dead on the scene.

However, no arrests have yet been made, according to news reports.

A GoFundMe effort has been launched for funeral expenses. There he is described by family members as a “loving husband, devoted father and proud grandfather who meant the world to his family,” loved ones wrote.

“He was one of the hardest-working people we knew and always put his family first, working tirelessly to provide for them,” they said.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.