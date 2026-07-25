A couple in San Antonio, Texas, got the sweetest surprise after adopting two babies in May.

Jeanette Garza and her husband, Santiago, have always dreamed of having a family and had been fostering two brothers they officially adopted in May, KENS 5 reported Tuesday.

One reason the couple had not yet had a biological child was because they had long struggled with infertility, a condition that has many different causes.

“Infertility affects both men and women,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, which also notes it is common.

While they were still excited about welcoming their adopted children, three-year-old Santiago and 20-month-old Andres, into their family, they were about to expand it further.

When Jeanette, who is 46, visited the emergency room at Methodist Hospital Westover Hills for what she thought was a hernia, she learned she was 36 weeks pregnant.

“I kept saying, ‘There’s no way.’ It would be a miracle from God,” said the mother. Jeanette developed high blood pressure and a few days later, she gave birth to a son they named Diego. Photos showed the excited mother and father with their babies:

“He’s such a miracle,” the mother, who was still shocked at what happened, said. Babies and children can bring deep joy to mother and fathers, whether they are biological or adopted into their families. “More than 90 percent of adopted children have positive feelings about their adoption. They understand that adoption is something special and that they are loved by their adoptive families as well as their birth parents,” according to the American Pregnancy website.

Jeanette is over the moon with the special gift she’s received in her three children and wants others to know it is possible for them, no matter the difficulty.