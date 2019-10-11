Australian Troops Bound for Mission on Syria-Israel Border

SBS News Australia reports: Australian and Fijian soldiers will be deployed to a disputed region between Syria and Israel on a United Nations peace-keeping mission. The troops are awaiting final U.N. approval before travelling to the disputed territory of Golan Heights.

A Department of Defence spokeswoman confirmed the mission has nothing to do with the United States’ recent withdrawal from north-eastern Syria, on the other side of the country.

“I just met some of the [Australian Defence Force] boys upstairs who are going to be deployed with the Fijians over in Syria,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told his hand-picked rugby league team in Suva on Friday before they played their Fijian counterparts.

