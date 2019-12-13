Netanyahu Backs Boris Johnson Victory: ‘The People Decide, Not the Media’

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside 10 Downing Street in central London on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a personal salutation to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his stunning win overnight in the UK general election.

Netanyahu used Twitter to deliver his video message which applauded his friend’s victory and the manner in which he triumphed over a hostile media to speak directly to voters. He said:

Congratulations to my friend Boris Johnson on your astonishing victory.  This is more evidence that the people decide, not the media.

It is past of a global tidal wave for secure borders, a free economy and sovereignty. I look forward Boris to working with you in coming years to strengthening even further the important friendship between Israel and the UK.

Congratulations friend.

The message went out in a video via Netanyahu’s own account:

The two leaders have always held a firm regard for each other and last met in September at Number 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence in Central London.

Earlier on Friday Netanyahu was also quick to add his congratulations and note the significance of Johnson’s return to Number 10:

