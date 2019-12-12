U.S. President Donald Trump has hailed Prime Minister Boris Johnson “great WIN!” in Britain’s general election, anticipating a British-American free trade agreement which will put Britain’s commercial arrangement with the European Union in the shade.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!” wrote the President, who as a pro-border, pro-sovereignty nationalist has been a long term supporter of the Brexit movement.

“Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU,” he added.

“Celebrate Boris!”

While the European Union now wades into all sorts of national policy issues, it was originally conceived as a customs union — meaning that one of the conditions of membership is surrendering control over national trade policy to the bloc’s central authorities.

Britain, traditionally a global trading nation and the only EU member-state to do more trade outside the bloc than inside it, has therefore been prevented from striking free trade agreements with key partners such as Australia, New Zealand, and, of course, the United States of America.

During the 2016 referendum on EU membership, Britons were told leaving the EU could make it harder to trade with Britain, as it would be excluded from a potential EU-U.S. trade deal — the now dead TTIP — and be sent to “the back of the queue” by Barack Obama.

Now that the U.S. has a new leader with little time for the EU’s globalist agenda and a great deal of time for a British-American trade deal, however, anti-Brexiteers have begun suggesting this would actually be a bad thing, and could end up involving the sale of the state-run National Health Service (NHS) to the Trump administration.

Both President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson have been clear that they have no interest in such an outlandish project, however.

