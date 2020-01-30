Another Benny Gantz Aide Compares Trump to Hitler

TEL AVIV – For the second time in three days, a senior aide to Blue and White chief Benny Gantz – this time his main campaign strategist Joel Benenson – was discovered to have made incendiary comments on social media against President Donald Trump, including calling him “deranged,” “bigot” and “narcissist” and drawing comparisons with Hitler.

Benenson, who was a strategist for both successful Obama presidential campaigns as well as Hillary Clinton’s failed bid against Trump, joined Gantz’s team last year.

In response to a July tweet, Benenson echoed remarks made by Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt who accused Trump of using Israel as a cover up for his “blatant racism.”

Earlier this week, Breitbart News reported that Ronen Tzur, Gantz’s senior advisor who accompanied the Blue and White leader to Washington Monday, had also tweeted dozens of inflammatory posts against Trump, including calling him a “psychopath” and “Donald Adolf Trump.”

Maybe someone should have told @SteveDaines that the Anti-defamation League CEO @JGreenblattADL condemned @realDonaldTrump’s racist attacks as well as his use of Israel as a cover for his “blatant racism.” https://t.co/ZptcTZYQOw — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) July 16, 2019

In response to an October 2018 tweet that claimed Trump was “paraphrasing Hitler” in his speeches, Benenson posted: “It was Hitler’s speeches. … It’s also where he would have learned Hitler’s demonizing term for the press: ‘lugenpresse.’ Trump’s translation is ‘Fake News.’”

It was Hitler’s speeches. Given to him by Marvin Davis. It’s also where he would have learned Hitler’s demonizing term for the press: “lugenpresse.” Trump’s translation is “Fake News.” https://t.co/woKD471fri — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) October 28, 2018

When reports emerged in September 2018 of a “secret resistance” to Trump within his own administration , Benenson tweeted: “What’s the big deal here? Hasn’t there been a secret resistance inside the White House every time in history when we’ve had a deranged, narcissistic, lying, ignorant, bigot as President?” A month earlier, Benenson called Trump a bigot and railed against Republicans who remained silent, calling them “political cowards” and “co-conspirators.” The @POTUS is a bigot. And any Republican who continues to remain silent about what Trump is, is either a political coward or a co-conspirator promoting his bigotry. Show some character for a change @GOP https://t.co/03ejknEOEs — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) August 3, 2018 In July 2018, Benenson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is Trump’s “puppet master,” and that the American president is trying to “bullshit the world.” It is utter nonsense that Trump “reversed” himself on Russia. Notion that he misstated a word while standing next to his puppet master Putin is as phony as a 3 ruble bill. Do not give him an inch as he tries to the bullshit the world. — Joel Benenson (@benensonj) July 18, 2018 Tzur, too, had charged Trump of colluding with the Russians, tweeting in May 2017, “The most surprising thing about Trump is only one thing was leaked to the Russians until now.”

A tweet dated December 23, 2017, reads: “It seems to me the best course of action is to offer Trump and Kim Jong Un a compromise: Russian roulette with two bullets. Whatever happens, happens.”