Iran Supreme Leader Rages: Trump ‘Foolish’ Peace Plan Will Die Before He Does

TEL AVIV – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s “foolish” peace plan will “die” before the American leader does.

“The American plot of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will die before Trump dies,” Khamenei said during a speech in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The so-called plan of the ‘Deal of the Century’ is #foolish, because it will definitely NOT have any result.

It is foolish to come and sit, spend money, invite, create an uproar, and unveil a plan that is doomed to failure. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 5, 2020

He later referred to the Trump Mideast team and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “U.S. aggressors and highwaymen.”

Don't look at the presence of a few, #traitorous Arab heads of state for the 'Deal of the Century'. They’re incompetent and have no respect among their own nation.

The unveiling of this plan caused #Palestine to be spoken about more in the world and revived this issue. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 5, 2020

“You saw that the U.S. aggressors and highwaymen unveiled the plan of the so-called #DealOfTheCentury,” he posted on Twitter.

The #DealofCentury" has hurt themselves since day one!

The Arrogant Powers have tried to make #Palestine forgotten. But, their efforts gave the opposite results, & revived the question of Palestine. Now the world is talking about Palestine & the rights of its oppressed people. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 5, 2020

“They have wishfully chosen a big name for it hoping to achieve it,” Khamenei said.

The plan is “stupid” and “detrimental to themselves since day one,” he said.

You saw that the U.S. aggressors and highwaymen unveiled the plan of the so-called #DealOfTheCentury. They have wishfully chosen a big name for it hoping to achieve it, but this plan is:

1. stupid;

2. a sign of viciousness;

3. detrimental to themselves since day one. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 5, 2020

“Moreover, this plan is indicative of the US’ viciousness and manipulation. They have come to negotiate with the Zionists over what belongs to the Palestinians!”

“Palestine belongs to the Palestinians. Who are you to make a decision on it?!” Khamenei declared.

“The Arrogant Powers have tried to make Palestine forgotten,” he continued. “But, their efforts gave the opposite results, and revived the question of Palestine. Now the world is talking about Palestine and the rights of its oppressed people.”

Khamenei last week called the Trump proposal “satanic.”

To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine —the so-called #DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God.

About the Jewishization of #alQuds and saying it should be in the hands of the Jews, they’re talking foolishly & unwisely. /1 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 29, 2020

The issue of #Palestine will never be forgotten. The Palestinian nation and all Muslim nations will definitely stand up to them and not allow the so-called #DealOfCentury to be realized. /2

7/16/2018 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 29, 2020

Khamenei also described Arab leaders who supported the plan as “traitorous.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif echoed Khamenei’s words , on Tuesday calling it “the treason of the century.”

In a phone call to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Abbas stressed his country’s opposition to the deal and his support for the “rights of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination and the embodiment of establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” The PA’s official Wafa news wire reported.

He later told leaders of Gaza-based terror groups, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad secretary-general Ziad al-Nakhaleh, that the plan was “inhumane” and “deceptive,” Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

Trump’s plan, roundly rejected by the Palestinians, would see the establishment of a contiguous but demilitarized Palestinian state on most of the West Bank with parts of eastern Jerusalem that are outside the Israeli security fence as its capital.

Jerusalem would remain undivided and under Israeli control.

Israel would be allowed to annex all Jewish settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.