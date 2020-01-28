Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ Gives Israel Full Sovereignty Over Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria Settlements

Israel would have full control of Jerusalem as well as all Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria, according to President Donald Trump’s long-anticipated ‘deal of the century’ for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict unveiled Tuesday in Washington.

“Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided capital,” Trump said.

He later added, however, that “eastern Jerusalem” would be the capital of a Palestinian state as part of “a realistic two-state solution.” The Palestinians would get peripheral neighborhoods in Jerusalem that are already outside the Israeli security fence, namely Kfar Aqab, Abu Dis and some of Shuafat.

The U.S. would “work to create a territory for a contiguous Palestinian state in the future” that would “reject terrorism,” he said.

The flashpoint holy site of the Temple Mount would remain under the current status quo overseen by Jordan’s Islamic Waqf. Israel would continue working with the Jordanians to allow Muslim prayer at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“This vision for peace is fundamentally different from past diplomacies,” Trump said. “Even the most well-intentioned plans were light on factual details and heavy on conceptual framework.”

He added that the 80-page long plan is “the most detailed proposal ever.”

It would “do a lot for the Palestinians or it just wouldn’t be fair,” he said.

The plan sees borders for a future Palestinian state that would see Israel making “territorial sacrifices for the sake of peace,” he said.

The proposal “more than doubles Palestinian territory,” he said.

“No Palestinians or Israelis will be uprooted from their homes,” he said.

He added that the contiguous Palestinian state would be established such that it “resolves the risk to Israel’s security” and the risk of terror attacks.

“We will never ask Israel to compromise its security,” he said.

Some $50 billion would be infused into the new Palestinian state, he said. His proposal would see an “end the cycle of Palestinian dependence on charity,” Trump said.

Trump said he was “saddened by the fate of the Palestinian people. They deserve a far better life — they deserve a chance to achieve their extraordinary potential.”

“We will be there every step of the way. It will work. If they do it, it’ll work,” he said.