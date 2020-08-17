Israel Conducts Airstrikes in Gaza After Intercepting Hamas Terrorist Missile Fire

(UPI) — The Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes in response to rocket fire from Gaza on over the weekend.

The Israel Defense Forces wrote on Twitter that its Air Force struck targets related to the Islamic militant group Hamas, including a military compound used to store rocket ammunition, on Saturday night after two rockets were fired into Israel and were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

“We will continue to operate against any attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

Hamas said the rocket attacks came in response to Israeli forces injuring at least two protesters along the border fence on Saturday night.

“Israel’s deliberate attack on demonstrators in eastern Gaza Strip and shooting of live ammunition is another crime in a long list being carried out against the Palestinian people,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that the IDF would not stop striking the Gaza strip unless attacks from Hamas end.

“The IDF will respond forcefully to any violation of sovereignty until complete quite is restored in the south. If Sderot isn’t quiet, Gaza won’t be either,” said Gantz.