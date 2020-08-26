Netanyahu Threatens ‘Crushing Force’ Against Hezbollah After Shots Fired at Israeli Soldiers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Hezbollah against trying Israel’s “crushing force” after the Lebanon-based terror group fired shots at Israeli troops along the border the night before.

“Israel views with utmost gravity the shooting at our forces by Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“We will not tolerate any aggression against our citizens and we will respond forcefully to any attack against us. I suggest that Hezbollah not try the crushing force of Israel. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon with its aggression.”

During operational activity in northern Israel last night, shots were fired from Lebanon toward IDF troops. We responded with fire, & our aircraft struck Hezbollah observation posts near the border. This is a severe event & we remain ready to combat any threat to our borders. pic.twitter.com/ECJeVov9bA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 26, 2020

No soldiers were wounded in the attack. Israeli attack helicopters and aircraft retaliated by targeting Hezbollah observation posts along the border, marking the first such strikes since the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Residents in the Israeli border communities of Menara, Margaliot, Malkiya, Misgav Am, and Yiftach were ordered to remain in their homes and lock their doors.

“We will not allow [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah to harm our soldiers or our country. We will respond forcefully to any incidents on our border,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

“Last night, the security challenges have continued, both on the northern and southern fronts. We will continue to work to restore complete quiet to our southern region,” he said.