Israeli Army Launches Largest Drill of Year Simulating War with Hezbollah

Deborah Danan

The Israeli military on Sunday morning launched the largest exercise of the year simulating war against the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group, including all directorates and command centers of the army.

The multifront “Deadly Arrow” drill will include reservists and conscripts from the Navy, Air, and Ground forces, as well as intelligence services, technological, logistics and cyber defense branches. It will focus on how the different directorates and branches will communicate during wartime.

It will also include physical maneuvers by ground forces, naval vessels and aircraft including attack helicopters and fighter jets.

“The aim of the exercise is to improve the IDF’s offensive capabilities in an integrated way at all levels while implementing the Victory concept and generating new protocols between key headquarters,” the military said in a statement.

The IDF estimates a future conflict with Hezbollah — which has an estimated 130,000 rockets in its arsenal — will not be limited to just southern Lebanon or even Syria, but would also include attacks from the Gaza Strip as well.

Although the drill remains the largest of the year, it was scaled back significantly due to coronavirus restrictions.

“The exercise has been adjusted to follow special health instructions and it is being held under the strict adherence to the instructions to ensure the health of the participants,” the IDF said.

There are currently 423 IDF soldiers who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and another 2,992 in quarantine.

 

