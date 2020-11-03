Netanyahu, Rivlin Condemn ‘Savage’ Islamist Terror Attack in Austria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin responded Tuesday to the fatal terrorist attack in Vienna a day earlier, with the Israeli leader calling for the world to defeat the “savage” Islamist terrorism.
“Israel condemns the brutal attack in Vienna and stands in total solidarity with Austria. Civilized peoples everywhere must unite to defeat the savagery of resurgent Islamist terrorism,” Netanyahu posted to Twitter.
Rivlin tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Austria as we follow last night’s despicable terrorist attack in Vienna with concern.”
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz thanked Netanyahu and Rivlin for their “kind words of solidarity and support.”
“This means a lot to us in these difficult times. Austria will not be intimidated by such horrific acts of terror. Together we will defend our open societies and democratic values,” Kurz tweeted.
Responding to the shooting, Kurz called it a “repulsive terror attack” and said given it began outside Vienna’s main synagogue, he could not rule out an anti-Semitic motive.
