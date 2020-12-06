Report: Operation Warp Speed Could Help Israel Defeat Coronavirus by March

Israel could declare the coronavirus pandemic over as early as March 2021, thanks to vaccines produced through President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

The report by Channel 13, citing health officials said that with millions of Pfizer and Moderna vaccination doses headed for Israel, the crisis could be over earlier than expected.

According to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, his ministry was working on solving the logistical challenges posed by the vaccines surrounding transit and storage.

In November both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccines had proven 94.5 percent and 95 percent efficacy, respectively — far better than expected, and a success for the Trump administration’s accelerated vaccine development program.

According to reports, Israel is slated to receive enough Pfizer vaccines for two million people.

On Friday, Israel signed an agreement with Moderna to triple the number of vaccines to six million — i.e. enough for three million Israelis.

The health ministry is working with HMOs to administer as many as 80,000 Israelis daily, the report said, with preference given to frontline health workers and high risk groups.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, polls in Israel and overseas have shown that people are wary of receiving the shots.

Edelstein said he would have no problem being vaccinated live on-camera to encourage other people to follow suit, after a separate report said he and Netanyahu had agreed to such a stint.

The daily rate of infection is on an upwards trend since the last lockdown in October, with 1,506 new cases in a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases coronaviruses in Israel stood at 13,054 on Saturday, bringing up the total to 343,665. 314 are in serious condition and 2,901 have died from the disease.

There has been speculation that Israel will head into a fourth lockdown, but the health ministry has denied it will take place over the upcoming festival of Hanukkah, which begins on Thursday.

“I don’t think that leading up to Hanukkah it is right to open more malls. We won’t bring a recommendation to the coronavirus cabinet for a full lockdown during the Hanukkah holiday,” Chezy Levy, director-general of the Health Ministry, told the Kan public broadcaster on Sunday.