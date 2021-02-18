In Pictures: Jerusalem, Golan Heights Become Winter Wonderlands

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds an umbrella as walks on a snow-covered street following a snow storm in Jerusalem, on February 18, 2021. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty
Deborah Brand

Jerusalem and other areas of Israel were transformed into winter wonderlands Thursday, with six inches of snow settling in the capital city in a cold bout that came after months of unseasonably warm weather.

The Golan Heights in the country’s north saw heavy snowfall reaching 1.5 feet, triggering school closures.

The last snowstorm in Jerusalem occurred in 2013.

In a rare occurrence, even the arid Negev region in Israel’s south saw snow near the Mitzpe Ramon crater, but none of it settled.

The coastal areas in the middle of the country, where Tel Aviv is situated, experienced hailstorms.

The weather is expected to warm up again on Sunday.

A woman holding a dog slides down a snow-covered slope following a snowstorm in Jerusalem. (MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

