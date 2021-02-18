In Pictures: Jerusalem, Golan Heights Become Winter Wonderlands

Jerusalem and other areas of Israel were transformed into winter wonderlands Thursday, with six inches of snow settling in the capital city in a cold bout that came after months of unseasonably warm weather.

The Golan Heights in the country’s north saw heavy snowfall reaching 1.5 feet, triggering school closures.

אין תמונה יותר יפה מזה שלג בכותל המערבי מקום שלא זזה שכינה מעולם

אין תמונה יותר יפה מזה שלג בכותל המערבי מקום שלא זזה שכינה מעולם

*כל הנעייס*

The last snowstorm in Jerusalem occurred in 2013.

In a rare occurrence, even the arid Negev region in Israel’s south saw snow near the Mitzpe Ramon crater, but none of it settled.

The coastal areas in the middle of the country, where Tel Aviv is situated, experienced hailstorms.

שלג גם מכסה (חלקית) את כיפת הסלע.

שלג גם מכסה (חלקית) את כיפת הסלע.

ثلوج تغطي بشكل جزئي قبة الصخرة المشرفة.

The weather is expected to warm up again on Sunday.