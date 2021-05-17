Israeli Police Arrest Arab Suspect for Firebombing Arab Home

The Israeli police have arrested an Arab suspect in his 20s for firebombing an Arab home Friday, causing a 12-year-old boy to suffer serious injuries.

The Times of Israel reported that the suspect, an Arab resident of Jaffa in his 20s, was arrested Sunday night for his alleged involvement in the incident.

The suspect was taken into the custody of the Shin Bet for questioning. The judge imposed a gag order on every detail of the investigation, including the identity of the suspect, in a closed-door hearing Sunday night.

Police said more arrests are forthcoming in this case.

The 12-year-old suffered severe burns to his upper body and face and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Israel Hayom reported that doctors had to place him in a medically-induced coma as the boy fought for his life.

The Sheba Medical Center, where the boy is currently recuperating, said his condition has improved since the Friday incident and now falls somewhere between moderate and serious.