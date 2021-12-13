EILAT – Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe on Monday, in the 70th iteration of the beauty pageant which this year was mired in controversy over its location in Israel.

But despite a rallying cry to boycott the event, and misfortune for the Israeli beauty queen Noa Cochva who almost didn’t make it after fainting backstage, Israel still remained another clear winner at the glamourous gathering at the port of Eilat.

Host Steve Harvey opened the evening by paying homage to Israel. “Tonight we are in the beautiful country of Israel,” he said to an audience of 600 million in 172 countries around the world.

“This is a country with so much rich culture and history,” Harvey added.

The show itself was punctuated with footage showing off the country. In one clip, one of the contestants can be heard saying, “We feel like [Israel] is our home.”

The sites shown included Jerusalem, the Negev desert, the ancient coastal ruin city of Caesarea, the northern city of Haifa, Nazareth, the Dead Sea, and of course Eilat.

“We are in living history right now,” Miss Puerto Rico quipped.

“It’s truly a dream come true to come to Israel,” another said.

A third gushed: “And the food, let me talk about the food. Oh my God.”

The contestants shared their thoughts with Breitbart on touring the country.

Miss Venezuela Luiseth Materán said: “The most important day for me was visiting the [Yad Vashem] Holocaust museum. Its history totally impacted me.”

“I’m so excited to be here in Israel and to know [sic] about its culture,” she added.

Miss USA Elle Smith said she was lucky to room with Miss Israel. “She knows the country best so I’ve got the inside scoop on the best places to go,” she said.

“I’m going to be back. After Miss Universe I’ll come back to Israel and be able to explore on my own and just relax and explore the country in its entirety because it’s just a wonderful place.”

Israeli pop sensation Noa Kirel performed her English-language single, “Bad Little Thing,” and fellow Jewish Israeli Harel Skaat performed a Hebrew, Arabic and English-language rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Arab Israeli Valerie Hamaty.

According to Asaf Blacher, Israeli Miss Universe producer, the Fox network fell in love with Kirel.

Blacher and his fellow local producers also tried to have the swimsuit portion of the contest, which they deemed archaic and inappropriate, canned, but ultimately failed.

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism had the final say in agreeing to host the contest, despite calls from within and without to nix it.

Sara Salansky, the ministry’s director of overseas marketing, said that the contestants’ social media activity contributed to the decision to host the contest in Israel.

“We want all the candidates to travel in Israel and to be shooting photos of them traveling and meeting the people and the sites of Israel,” the Times of Israel quoted Salansky as saying, “posting on social media and posting stories to their social networks.”