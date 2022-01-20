Israel Signs Multi-Billion Dollar Submarine Deal with Germany

Israel on Thursday closed a three billion euro ($3.4 billion) deal to buy three submarines from Germany, the defense ministry announced.

The advanced diesel-electric submarines, produced by German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp, will be delivered within nine years, the ministry said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the deal “will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region.”

Some of the cost of the ships will be covered by the German government, the ministry said.

The deal comes days before the Israeli Cabinet is set to vote on establishing a governmental commission to investigate the acquisition of submarines and other warships from Thyssenkrupp between 2009 and 2016, under then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Associated Press reported.

The newly acquired submarines are not directly associated to that incident, known as Case 3000 or the “submarine affair.”

Case 3000 sees Israeli businessmen, including Netanyahu’s confidants and a former navy commander, indicted in graft scandal surrounding the purchase of naval armaments from Thyssenkrupp.

Netanyahu was not named as a suspect in the bribery, but is standing trial in three other corruption cases, but is said to be close to signing a plea deal.