A veteran Palestinian-American journalist was killed during a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday morning, with Israel accusing Palestinian terrorists of shooting her down while Palestinians are blaming Israeli troops.

Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Aqleh, 51, was shot in the head while covering the raid, which was prompted by a spate of terror attacks against Israelis in recent days.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said Israeli troops fired the shot that killed Abu Aqleh, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he held Israel “fully responsible” for her death. Israel said that Palestinian terrorists likely misfired and killed her.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded that Abbas was “making baseless accusations against Israel.”

“According to the information we currently have, there’s a considerable chance that Palestinian gunmen who were firing recklessly caused the journalist’s saddening death.”

The U.S. ambassador to Israel confirmed Abu Akleh was an American citizen, and called for a “thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid offered the Palestinian Authority to conduct a joint autopsy to determine the cause of death, but Abbas’ government rejected the offer out of hand, according to Israeli reports.

Israel has said it will launch a full investigation into the death.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, troops entered a refugee camp in Jenin to arrest terror suspects.

“During the operation in Jenin refugee camp, suspects fired an enormous amount of gunfire at troops and hurled explosive devices. [Israeli] forces fired back,” the army said in a statement.

The army said it was “looking into the possibility that journalists were injured, potentially by Palestinian gunfire.”

Footage from the scene shows Palestinian terrorists firing shots. At one stage, a Palestinian says an Israeli soldier was hit by gunfire but later Israel’s foreign ministry clarified no soldiers were injured.

“Palestinian terrorists, firing indiscriminately, are likely to have hit Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla,” the foreign ministry said.

This morning, in Jenin, terrorists heard saying: "They've hit one, they've hit a soldier, he's laying on the ground" But no IDF soldier was injured in Jenin Palestinian terrorists, firing indiscriminately, are likely to have hit Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla pic.twitter.com/nXNbVJrnkC — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2022

Abu Akleh had been reporting for the Qatar-based Al Jazeera’s Arabic language channel since 1997, covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.