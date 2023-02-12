From the snowy peaks of Davos to the desert sands of the United Arab Emirates, unelected globalist elites like nothing better than to meet and discuss their plans for a future world – designed, built and administered by them as part of the “4th industrial revolution.”

The latest example begins Monday when World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab joins the annual World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 in Dubai to deliver the keynote address on “The State of the World.”

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is also listed to speak with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, joining representatives from the banking and finance industries amongst 10,000 others flying in to network under the banner “Shaping Future Governments.”

So too Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), who will discuss transitioning the world to digital health care.

Nick Clegg, a former deputy prime minister of the UK and now president of global affairs at Meta, will speak in Dubai about AI-augmented governance.

Among the other high-profile speakers are:

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

David Malpass, President of the World Bank

Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates

Alan Schwartz, CEO of Guggenheim Partners

Hiroshi Mikitani, founder and CEO of Rakuten

Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy

Also, the summit will host a group of scientists such as the economist Esther Duflo and the chemist Dr. Roger Kornberg, Nobel Prize winners.

The Gulf News reports the emirate sees itself becoming “the centre stage of exchange of ideas and visioning for a world facing numerous challenges” over the three-day meeting.

It goes on to set out thousands of “leaders, including 20 heads of state, 250 ministers, heads of 80 international, regional and governmental organisations” will descend on the city to talk about the world today and in the future.

The outlet reports there will be 220 sessions and 300 speakers, 10,000 government officials, celebrities and global experts from around the world who will discuss six key themes as Dubai hosts the region’s biggest gathering of leaders in the post-pandemic world next week. The six themes to be tackled at WGS:

Accelerating development and governance

Future of societies and healthcare

Exploring the frontiers

Governing economic resilience and connectivity

Global city design and sustainability; and

Prioritising learning and work.

In his “The State of the World” main session speech, Schwab “will speak about big changes awaiting the world economy in the future, and how governments can work together to face possible challenges and build a better future for societies.”

At last year’s event Schwab told the gathering the time has come for world governments to unite as one and tackle global problems such as climate change, trade, and economic disruption without hinderance or delay, as Breitbart News reported.

Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, @wef, praises the measures taken by the Government of UAE towards the 4th Industrial Revolution at the #WorldGovSummit#WGS2022 pic.twitter.com/d5MiJ5uotY — World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile Musk, who is also CEO and founding chief executive and engineer of reusable rocket company Space X, will be on his second trip to the event.

He last visited Dubai in 2017 for the WGS.

Actor Idris Elba who doubles as a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador is also on the guest list.

Elba was last seen taking the stage at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos last month.

The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Suicide Squad star used the opportunity to proclaim “Davos has become the de facto platform for governments, for corporates, for philanthropists, for activism, for protesters to mobilize quickly.”

Will.i.am, former member of the Black Eyed Peas turned investor and philanthropist is also in Dubai, preparing to be part of a session discussing “accelerating tech for policymaking.”