Palestinian Islamic Jihad Continues Shooting Rockets at Israel; No Ceasefire

The Iran-backed Palestinian terror organization known as Islamic Jihad continued to shoot rockets at Israel on Wednesday evening, despite earlier reports of an agreement to implement a ceasefire at 9 p.m. local time.

About 400 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza hit residential buildings, Defense Minister Yoav Galant said. Al Jazeera's correspondent in Israel notes a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the Iron Dome missile defense system, as it no longer intercepts missiles as it… pic.twitter.com/r8oKJQbdr6 — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 10, 2023

Israeli leftists, many of whom have protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms, managed to mount a demonstration in favor of the Palestinians in Tel Aviv, despite the missile attacks:

מה קורה בתל אביב?

בין הטילים מוצאים החבר'ה הטובים את הזמן להפגין בעד האויב. pic.twitter.com/SHLiszA6Pp — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) May 10, 2023

The Times of Israel reported that Israel’s leaders are warning that a protracted conflict is possible, given the ongoing attacks:

The Israel Defense Forces says that as of 9:30 p.m., Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have launched 469 rockets and mortars at Israel. The IDF says 333 of the projectiles crossed the border, while 107 fell short in Gaza. Air defense systems intercepted 153 of the rockets, while a handful landed in urban areas, some causing damage.

Israel responded by targeting Islamic Jihad leaders in the Gaza Strip with drone strikes.

As Breitbart News reported earlier Wednesday:

The current wave of attacks began after an Islamic Jihad leader died in a hunger strike in Israeli custody, and the group targeted Israelis in response. After right-wing national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir boycotted Cabinet meetings to protest a relatively weak response by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Israel responded by attacking several terrorist sites in Gaza and the West Bank, killing several senior Islamic Jihad leaders. The organization fired nearly 300 rockets at Israel in response, many of which landed inside the Palestinian-run Gaza Strip. The David’s Sling system was deployed, along with the Iron Dome, to intercept rockets that entered Israeli airspace.

Israel’s use of the David’s Sling system marks its first successful combat deployment.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.