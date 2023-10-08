The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will host an “All Out for Palestine” rally in New York’s Times Square on Sunday, gathering in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that has claimed more than 500 lives and left several thousand more injured.

The New York Post reports via an op-ed attributed to its Editorial Board that DSA supporters are urged to, “Wear a mask so you’re not recognized” while being told, “Best to just let the swastikas do the talking.”

“Never mind the hundreds of Israeli civilians and children who have been murdered, wounded, abducted, and terrorized. Their lives mean nothing to the DSA. Nothing,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote in response Saturday.

“The NYC-DSA is revealing itself for what it truly is: an antisemitic stain on the soul of America’s largest city.”

The NYC-DSA is planning to hold a rally tomorrow, glorifying the terrorism of Hamas as "resistance." Never mind the hundreds of Israeli civilians and children who have been murdered, wounded, abducted, and terrorized. Their lives mean nothing to the DSA. Nothing. The NYC-DSA is… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 7, 2023

The NY Post item details the DSA as the party of Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Talib — and New York’s own Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal “Fire Alarm” Bowman.

For her part, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO has issued a statement on the violence in Israel, taking to social media calling for an to “U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid” while professing sympathy for the dead of injured.

Bush draws moral equivalency between Hamas terrorists and Israeli military, mourns deaths caused by “bombardment” of Gaza, before further condemning Israel’s “military occupation” and claims “apartheid.”

My statement on the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 8, 2023

The NY Post editorial further sets out the reasons why the Biden administration should do its utmost to support the Jewish state in its hour of need, declaring:

This is a clarifying moment for America, which needs to stand as Israel’s unwavering ally. These are monsters, and the people who support them are despicable. To President Biden: Stop playing footsie with the Ayatollah and stand up against Iran’s warmongering. To Democrats: Denounce the representatives giving aid and comfort to murderers and kidnappers.

It ends with a simple exhortation, “And to New Yorkers: Come to Times Square on Sunday at 1 p.m. Hold up Israeli flags. Shout down the DSA. Show that hate will not be tolerated.”