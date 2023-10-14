Israeli-American Offers $250k Reward to Any Palestinian Helping Rescue Hostages

Israeli-American businessman Robby Berman has offered one million Israeli shekels — the equivalent of 250,000 U.S. dollars — as a reward to any Palestinian who helps in the location and rescue of the hostages currently held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

Berman is making the offer on French television, on Russian television, and in Arabic media. He says that he has spoken to “high net worth individuals” who have pooled their money to establish a fund to provide the money necessary to fund the rewards.

Berman added on his Facebook page:

I just made my offer for one million shekel to any Palestinian in Gaza that helps save an Israeli hostage on French BFM TV. It is France’s most-watched news channel with 10 million daily viewers, and has a market share in France that is greater than any equivalent news channel around the world. I’m also embarking on an Arabic social media campaign and hoping that Palestinians in Gaza still have enough electricity in their phones to see it.

A Harvard graduate, Berman lives in Tel Aviv and also speaks fluent Arabic.

Berman told Russia Today that “this is like the Holocaust — and even worse, it’s inside the land of Israel.” He noted the many “stories of heroism” among Israelis who raced to battle Hamas terrorists who killed roughly 1,300 people.

He criticized those in the “pro-Palestinian” community in supporting the attack. “Im very left-of-center, I’m pro-Palestinian … This has nothing to do with the West Bank. This has nothing to do with a two-state solution.”

Israeli soldiers are attempting to locate the hostages inside Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground invasion. The Israeli government says that it will not negotiate with Hamas over the release of hostages because it is attempting to destroy the terror organization.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.