Report: U.S.S. Carney Intercepts Missiles Fired by Iran-backed Houthis near Yemen

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fired missiles Wednesday at the U.S.S. Carney off the coast of Yemen, according to news reports.

ABC News reported:

A U.S. Navy destroyer has been involved in a security incident in the Red Sea, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The USS Carney encountered multiple missiles launched by Houthis in Yemen and fired missiles in response, the official said.

…

The Houthi missiles were not thought to have been fired at the ship.