Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, had choice words Friday for the radical leftist “Squad” members of Congress who have failed to condemn the Hamas terrorists that launched a deadly attack on Israel October 7.

Erdan said, “They are motivated by hate toward Israel and political interests here. I think some of them suffer from ignorance regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the New York Post reported.

Israel’s UN ambassador blasts AOC and the Squad: They’re ‘motivated by hate’ https://t.co/S7EPZoEfLC pic.twitter.com/W2fWqSWNrD — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2023

He said his comments targeted Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez (D-NY).

Erdan also noted:

Muslim countries who are butchering or committing massacres against their own people, hundreds of thousands of Muslims are being executed or killed and murdered by their regimes. I never saw these members of Congress campaigning against them. I just see them campaigning against one of the closest allies of the United States.

Days after the initial terrorist attack on Israel, Erdan said Hamas was “exactly like the Nazis,” according to a Breitbart News article published October 13.

He added, “I really feel sorry for many people in Gaza, like I am sure that in Germany, Nazi Germany, there were also Germans who were not involved. It’s not about retaliation, it’s not about revenge.”

“We don’t want to punish them. We just need to obliterate Hamas’ terror capabilities and sadly, there’s no other way to do it,” he explained, noting officials were trying to protect civilians and “mitigate the loss of life.”

During a recent interview, Ocasio-Cortez criticized her colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives for what she claimed was the “ignoring and sidelining” of Palestinians, while also accusing the Israeli government of “collective punishment,” according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, actor Michael Rapaport has deemed the “Squad” members “The Big 3 of Jewish Hate,” the outlet reported October 18:

The new moniker comes after Omar and Tlaib spread Hamas propaganda by blaming Israel for Tuesday’s bombing of a hospital in Gaza. Israel has denied it was behind the attack, while mounting evidence indicates the rocket was launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, and that the rocket was misfired and landed in the hospital parking lot.

YOU FAKE NEWS FKCS!!!!@AOC @RashidaTlaib @IlhanMN Creaming in your pants over the idea of Israel blowing up a Hospital!!! The Big 3 of Jewish Hate!!!! pic.twitter.com/0uffMq5ZO4 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 18, 2023

The Post article noted Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaid, Omar, and fellow progressives “voted against a House resolution condemning Hamas — which passed the chamber overwhelmingly last week.”