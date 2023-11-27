11 Israelis Released; All Families Separated from Fathers Left as Hostages

The Palestinian Hamas terrorist group released the fourth group in a total of 50 hostages on Monday, number eleven women and children — all families whose fathers and husbands remain in Gaza as hostages.

In return, Israel released 33 convicted Palestinian terrorists — falsely described by Qatar, which mediated the deal, as “civilians.”

The Times of Israel reported the list of released Israelis:

From the Yaakov family: Or Yaakov, 16 Yagil Yaakov, 12 (Father Yair Yaakov and his partner Meirav Tal remain hostage in Gaza)

All of those released are from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where one-fourth of the population was murdered or kidnapped.

In a statement provided to Breitbart News, the kibbutz said:

Kibbutz Nir Oz welcomes the return of 11 out of the 77 people that were brutally abducted from Nir Oz on October 7th. The following members of our community have returned to Israel after being held hostage for 52 days. We hope for their good physical and psychological health in the days ahead.

Yuval Angel (11)

Mika Angel (18)

Carina Angelbert (51)

Eitan Yahalomi (12)

Or Jacob (17)

Yagil Jacob (13)

Sharon Aloni Cunio (34)

Emma Cunio (3)

Yuly Cunio (3)

Erez Kalderon (12)

Sahar Kalderon (16)

The children of Kibbutz Nir Oz returned from captivity represent hope for a bright future for our community and our country. Some were taken captive, some without a parent which breaks our hearts. The Nir Oz community is committed to support these children, and their families, through the long recovery process ahead.

Our hearts remain with the 49 members of our community and all the hostages still held in Gaza. Many families from our Kibbutz remain without their loved ones by their side and are deeply concerned for their wellbeing.

Over one quarter of the Nir Oz community was abducted or murdered during the horrific attack on October 7th. A third of all the hostages abducted from Israel are from our community.

We demand the immediate release of every single person abducted that day.

It is important to note that three Thai nationals who were abducted from the kibbutz, are still held hostage. At this time, we do not have information if they are amongst those listed for release this evening.

The Nir Oz community will continue the fight until the last hostage is returned.

Background

*Yuval Angel* – 11 years old. A smiley and happy girl, loved by everyone around her.

Yuval was abducted to Gaza with her mother, Carina, and her sister Mika, and her 54 year old father Ronen, who is still held hostage.

*Mika Angel* – 18 years old. Graduated with honors and in the middle of a post high-school gap year, doing volunteer work in the community.

Mika was abducted to Gaza with her mother, Carina, and her sister Yuval, and her 54 year old father Ronen, who is still held hostage.

*Carina Angelbert* – 51 years old. Resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz. Married to Ronen and mother to Tom, Mika and Yuval. Carina is the pillar of the household.

Carina was abducted to Gaza with her daughters, Mika and Yuval, and her 54 year old husband Ronen, who is still held hostage.

*Eitan Yahalomi* – 12 years old. Loves soccer and plays in the regional little league. Eitan studies science in school, loves animals, and is adored by his friends and siblings. He was abducted with his 49 year old father, Ohad Yahalomi, who is still held hostage.

*Or Jacob* – Turned 17 last week. A kind-hearted teenager, who loves the gym and collects antiques.

He was abducted along with his brother Yagil and his 59 year old father Yair Yaakov, who is still held hostage.

*Yagil Jacob* – Turned 13 last week. Smart, bubbly and sociable. Yagil is a fan of Maccabi Tel Aviv football club and loves music and cooking. He was abducted along with his brother Yagil and his 59 year old father Yair Yaakov, who is still held hostage.

*Sharon Aloni Cunio* – 34 years old resident of Nir Oz, raised in Yavne. Sharon was abducted to Gaza with her twin 3 year old daughters, Emma and Yuli Cunio, and her 33 year old husband David Cunio, who is still held hostage.

Sharon’s sister, 45 year old Daniel Aloni, and Daniel’s 5 year old daughter, were also abducted with them. They were released on the first day of the deal.

*Emma Cunio* – 3 years old, from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Emma was abducted to Gaza with her mother Sharon, her twin sister Yuly and her 33 year old father David, who is still held hostage.

*Yuly Cunio* – 3 years old from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Yuly was abducted to Gaza with her mother Sharon, her twin sister Emma and her 33 year old father David, who is still held hostage.

*Erez Kalderon* – Turned 12 last month. Erez loves soccer, ping pong, and playing the trumpet. He also likes to ride horses and mountain bikes. Erez was abducted with his 16 year old sister Sahar, and his 53 year old father Ofer Kalderon, who is still held hostage.

His 80 year old grandmother, Carmella Dan, and his 13 year old cousin Noya Dan, were slaughtered on October 7th.

*Sahar Kalderon* – 16 years old. Sahar loves to draw, sculpt and dance. Sahar was abducted with her 12 year old brother Erez, and her 53 year old father Ofer Kalderon.

Her 80 year old grandmother, Carmella Dan, and her 13 year old cousin, Noya Dan were slaughtered on October 7.