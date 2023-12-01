Kibbutz Founder, 85, Oldest Israeli Hostage, Dies in Hamas Captivity

The oldest Israeli hostage taken by Hamas terrorists during their barbaric October 7 attack on Israel has died in captivity. He was 85.

Aryeh Zalmanovich was one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The small Israeli farming community confirmed his death by releasing a statement:

With great sadness Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Aria (Zalman) Zalmanowicz. Zalman was 85 years old, and was a founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Zalman was a father of two and grandfather of five grandchildren. He was a man of the land, dedicated to agriculture his entire life.

He was an avid reader, with a wide knowledge of history and the country.

May his memory be a blessing.

The Times of Israel reports the terror group had published a video in mid-November in which it appeared to show Zalmanovich looking ill.

It claimed he had later died, but this had not been confirmed until the official announcement.

Another murder was confirmed on Friday when the kibbutz announced the death of Maya Goren. It said:

With great sorrow Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Maya Goren. Maya was 56 years old, and a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz. She was a mother of four children: Assif, Bar, Gal and Dekel.

Maya was a hardworking and dedicated kindergarten teacher, and gave loving care to the kibbutz children for many years. Her husband, 56 year old Avner Goren, was slaughtered in the October 7th massacre. May her memory be a blessing.

A picture accompanied the announcement.

As Breitbart News reported, Nir Oz, founded in 1955, means “furrow of strength.”

On October 7, it was the front line in a battle of armed terrorists against largely unarmed civilians.

FLASHBACK A Ray of Hope at Kibbutz Nir Oz, Scene of October 7 Hamas Massacre

Overall one-fourth of the roughly 400 residents of the kibbutz were murdered, or kidnapped.

Nir Oz residents account for about a third of all hostages taken to Gaza.

Eleven Thai farmworkers were murdered at the kibbutz by Hamas. One Tanzanian agricultural student was taken hostage and died in captivity.