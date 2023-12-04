Report: Hamas Interrogated Elderly Israeli Hostages About Past Military Service

Hamas interrogated Israeli civilian hostages, including the elderly, about their past military service, and that of their neighbors, using physical force to extract answers, according to former hostages interviewed by Israel’s Army Radio on Monday.

Most Israelis, male and female, are drafted for a limited term of service into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) when they turn 18. Some of the residents of southern communities had not been in the military for more than half a century.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Hamas terrorists interrogated Israelis taken captive on their past service in the IDF, female hostages freed last week said following their return from captivity, Army Radio reported Monday morning. … According to the freed hostages, Hamas terrorists often used excessive physical force as part of their interrogations of Israeli hostages, Army Radio reported. … As per Army Radio, the terrorist captors asked hostages about their fellow captives’ military service due to the knowledge that most hostages knew each other as neighbors from the kibbutzim they were taken from.

Army Radio anchors in the 3 p.m. hour described these reports as chilling, as they reflected on what they had just heard. They are just the latest reports of torture and poor conditions experienced by the hostages during the seven to eight weeks of their captivity.

Breitbart News interviewed a survivor of the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz who said that she had settled there when she completed her own military service — in 1965.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.