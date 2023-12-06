WATCH: IDF Uncovers Large Hamas Weapons Cache in Gaza, Including Rockets

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uncovered a massive cache of Hamas weapons on Wednesday during operations in Gaza, including a number of rockets that would have been fired at Israeli cities.

בקרבת מרפאה ובית ספר: מאות טילים ומשגרים, רקטות ארוכות טווח, כטב״מים ומטעני חבלה מוכנים לשימוש – מצבור אמצעי הלחימה מהגדולים שאותרו ברצועת עזה: בפעילות של לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 460 מגדוד 50 אותר אחד ממצבורי אמצעי הלחימה הגדולים ביותר, בקרבת מרפאה ובית ספר בצפון רצועת עזה>> pic.twitter.com/nAK3rvaRKi — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 6, 2023

In a joint statement, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency [ISA] said:

One of the largest weapons depots in the Gaza Strip was found near a clinic and school in the northern Gaza Strip by the 50th Battalion of the 460th Brigade. The depot contained hundreds of RPG missiles and launchers of various types, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive devices, long-range missiles aimed at central Israel, dozens of grenades and UAVs. The weapons were seized by the soldiers. Some were destroyed on-site and some were sent for further investigation. All of the terrorist infrastructure was found close to civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population. This is additional proof of Hamas’ cynical use of the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.

Rockets continue to be fired at Israeli cities, though in smaller numbers since the beginning of the war, as Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups are unable to operate as freely in the open, and as the IDF continues to find and seize weapons caches.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.