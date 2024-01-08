IDF Reveals Main Hamas Rocket Factory Underneath Humanitarian Road

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed a massive Hamas rocket production facility on Monday that the terrorist group used to build the long-range rockets that it fires at Israeli cities in its efforts to kill civilians and terrify the population.

Our troops uncovered the largest weapons production site since the beginning of the war. Where did Hamas position it? In Bureij, a densely populated civilian area in central Gaza. Here are some other things we located in the area: – Components for long-range rockets capable of… pic.twitter.com/v5BWvsjh48 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 8, 2024

In a statement, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said:

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF forces are concentrating their efforts on fighting in the area of the central camps in Al-Bureij. There, they located Hamas’ main underground weapons manufacturing facility, situated 30 meters below ground. This factory produced long-range rockets, mortar bombs, and parts for UAVs. It was built along the Tancher axis, also known as Salah ad-Din Road, and is used by humanitarian aid trucks traveling from Rafah to the north. Hamas built its terror manufacturing facilities along the humanitarian corridor, underground, and above ground, within civilian factory spaces. Embedded within civilian areas, we found, dismantled, and are now destroying these facilities.

The Times of Israel reported:

According to the IDF, the Hamas sites, along a kilometer and a half (1 mile) of Salah a-Din road in Bureij, represent the largest rocket manufacturing plant found so far in the Strip. … All of the sites were located within the vicinity of Salah a-Din, which had been used in the early stages of the war as a humanitarian route for Palestinians to flee from northern Gaza to its south. … Numerous rockets, with ranges of 120 kilometers (75 miles) — enough to reach all of central Israel — were found stacked inside the structure.

Finding and destroying Hamas’s rocket production, storage, and launch infrastructure is a key goal of Israel’s war in Gaza. The number of rockets fired at Israel from Gaza has fallen since the IDF invaded in late October, though it has not completely stopped.

