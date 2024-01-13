Netanyahu: ‘Hamas Are the New Nazis’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked 100 days since the October 7 terror attack Saturday evening by reiterating that Israel intends to fight “until the end” and destroy Hamas, whom he described as “the new Nazis” in their determination to destroy Israel and Jews.

Netanyahu vowed that Israel would also secure the return of Israeli hostages and make sure that Israeli border communities — on both the southern border near Gaza, and the northern border near Lebanon — would be able to return to their homes in peace.

The prime minister also responded to the week’s events at The Hague, where South Africa had accused Israel of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He described the accusation as “chutzpah,” and the latest manifestation of old antisemitism.

Netanyahu said that Israeli soldiers had found copies of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf in homes in Gaza, and discovered a Hitler screen saver on the tablet computer of a Palestinian child. “Hamas are the new Nazis,” Netanyahu declared.

“We are on the path to victory, and we will not stop until we achieve victory. … because we have no other choice,” Netanyahu said, adding that those who said that victory would be impossible to achieve were simply wrong. He added that Israel would not allow Iran, the sponsor of Hamas and other terror groups attacking Israel, to develop a nuclear weapon and become a nuclear power.

Netanyahu devoted part of his speech to expressing support for the families of fallen soldiers — 187 in all since the invasion of Gaza began in late October — and the families of the roughly 130 hostages still known to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

(On Friday, Netanyahu’s office announced an agreement with Hamas, via Qatar, to transfer life-saving medicines to the hostages.)

In responding to questions from the Israeli press, Netanyahu confirmed that Israel was considering taking full control of the Gaza-Egyptian border, and the “Philadelphi” road that runs alongside it, in consultation with Egypt, to prevent smuggling and, possibly, to block possible efforts by Hamas to move its leaders and Israeli hostages out of Gaza, into Egypt and on to Iran.

When a reporter asked Netanyahu on behalf of a hostage family, what he would do if his own brother were being held captive and he had done everything possible to have him freed, he expressed empathy and reiterated his view that only military pressure, and not a unilateral ceasefire was the way to bring Hamas back to the negotiating table.

Several questions focused on when over 200,000 displaced Israelis from the border areas — internal refugees for 100 days — would be able to return to their homes.

