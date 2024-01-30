‘October 7’ Restaurants Celebrating Hamas Pop up in Middle East

A restaurant named after the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel reportedly debuted in Beirut, Lebanon, this week after the proprietor of an “October 7” shwarma shop in Jordan failed to obtain a license to keep the outrageous name.

The owners of the original “October 7” restaurant reportedly chose to honor the jihadist butchers of Hamas after crowdsourcing the name for their business. As Breitbart News previously reported, the intent of the name was to support Hamas’s genocidal ambitions toward the killing of all Jews in the Middle East and the destruction of the state of Israel.

October 7, 2023, marked the deadliest single day for Jews since the Holocaust. Terrorists associated with Hamas, an Iran-funded terrorist group based in Gaza, invaded Israel and engaged in door-to-door mass killings of entire families as well as a host of atrocities including gang rape, torture, the desecration of corpses, abductions, and the killing of children as young as newborns.

At a music festival taking place that day, Hamas terrorists slaughtered innocent partygoers and reportedly gang-raped and executed women in attendance, leaving a mass of hundreds of bodies. Hamas terrorists killed an estimated 1,200 people and abducted 250 others, of which about 100 remain missing.

Nabeel Al-Saraireh chose to honor this historic crime by naming his shwarma restaurant “October 7,” reportedly his favorite suggestion received in a Facebook contest to name the business. Al-Sarairah reportedly chose the name to show his “support for the Palestinian cause” and the unnamed person who suggested the name won a gold ring for his winning entry.

The restaurant appears to no longer have its “October 7” signage or logo, the Jordanian news outlet Al Bawaba reported this weekend. The outlet quoted Al-Saraireh as explaining, “I decided to change the name as I did not obtain a license for the trade name from the relevant authorities.”

Israeli officials expressed outrage online over the “disgraceful glorification” of the terrorist attack and urged Jordanian government officials not to allow blatant displays of support for terrorist activity, which potentially motivated authorities not to issue a license for the company.

The disgraceful glorification of October 7th has to stop. The incitement and hatred against Israel breeds the terrorism and extremism which led to the brutal massacre of October 7th. We expect the Jordanian government to condemn this publicly and unequivocaly https://t.co/KwyeqHAiXO — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) January 25, 2024

On Sunday, Al Bawaba reported that the October 7 restaurant still lived – in Beirut, Lebanon, where a proprietor appeared to change the name of his business to honor Hamas.

“The place is hard to miss, especially at night thanks to its huge and eye-catching neon lights all over the restaurant with takeaway and delivery placed on a smaller scale next to it,” the Jordanian outlet observed.

After some of them are from the Jordan, but they cannot remove them from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen. And other greetings to the people of Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/yt5vuUK4iR — Mawtini 🇵🇸 (@MawtiniLevent) January 28, 2024

The businesses are not alone, Al Bawaba reported.

“Responding to this, numerous businesses across Jordan decided to adopt names such as ‘7th October’ or ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ in solidarity with the Palestinian people and as a defiant stance against perceived encroachments on freedom,” the outlet reported. “Within hours, images surfaced on social media, showcasing more than six stores that had swiftly changed their names to these expressions of solidarity.”

“Al-Aqsa Flood” is the name Hamas gave to its wave of atrocities on October 7.

Despite the brutality of their crimes, Hamas terrorists have enjoyed widespread support for the massacre of Jews from Muslims in countries neighboring Israel. Following Israel’s formal declaration of war against Hamas on October 8, jihadist mobs in Jordan attempted to march towards the Israeli border and stormed the Israeli embassy in Amman. After the killing of dozens of people in Gaza in a bombing caused by the jihadist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad – but falsely attributed to Israel – mobs attempted to storm the embassies of France and the United States in Beirut, Lebanon. In Turkey, a Muslim mob similarly attempted to attack the Israeli consulate in Istanbul and flooded the streets of Ankara. Muslim mobs also convened in Tunisia to attack the French embassy.

Other displays of support for Hamas in the Middle East include the birth of a baby named “Mohammed Deif,” after the suspected mastermind of the October 7 attack, and the existence of a clothing store in Gaza named “Hitler 2,” which featured mannequins carrying knives apparently positioned to stab Israelis.

“Hitler 2” is aptly named as it is not the first controversial clothing store named after one of history’s most prolific murderers. In 2012, an Indian small businessman named Rajesh Shah outraged the world by opening a store called “Hitler” in Gujarat, with no apparent relation to the Nazi leader aside from the use of the swastika, which is also a common Hindu symbol. Shah insisted that the store was named after a friend’s grandfather.

“It was only when the store opened I learnt that Hitler had killed six million people,” he told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) at the time. Shah refused to change the name unless someone helped him pay to undo all the branding.

Another unexpected business homage to international jihad surfaced two years later in Sao Paulo, Brazil: the “Bar do Bin Laden,” thus named because owner Francisco Elder Braga Fernandes claimed to look like al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden – so much so that he told interviewers neighbors had called the police on him repeatedly. Fernandes insisted that he “can’t stand violence” and did not mean to support the ideas of al-Qaeda, but that the branding was “great for business.”

The website Vocativ found “nearly a dozen Brazilian establishments named after Al Qaeda’s former terrorist-in-chief, including bars, luncheonettes, and one sit-down restaurant called ‘Bin Laden and Family'” at the time, as Brazil prepared to welcome international guests for the FIFA World Cup.

