Houthis Bomb Chinese Ship After Telling Beijing It Gets a Pass

The Iran-backed Houthi terrorists of Yemen launched five missiles at a Chinese-owned oil tanker on Saturday, seemingly violating a promise of safe passage the Houthis negotiated with China and Russia in March.

The MV Huang Pu is a Panamanian-flagged tanker that Chinese companies own and operate. At 2:50 a.m. local time on Saturday, the Houthis launched the first of five anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) at the ship, concluding the barrage about two hours later.

The first four missiles reportedly missed their target, but at 4:25 p.m. local time, the Houthis fired a fifth missile that struck the Huang Pu, inflicting minor damage and starting a fire on board. The crew said it managed to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes, and the ship continued on its way.

Both the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the attack on the Chinese tanker.

“The Houthis attacked the MV Huang despite previously stating they would not attack Chinese vessels,” CENTCOM observed.

Representatives from China and Russia reportedly met with a top Houthi official in Oman in March to negotiate a formal agreement for safe passage for their ships. The Houthis previously said they would not attack Chinese or Russian ships, but they have done so on several occasions during their campaign of Red Sea terrorism.

USNI News noted that the Houthis have been unusually quiet about the attack on MV Huang Pu, failing to announce the strike or claim extreme damage to the ship on social media, as they usually do. The Chinese Communist government has also been silent about the attack.

Analysts at the Maritime Executive suggested on Sunday that the Houthis might have mistakenly identified the Huang Pu as a British vessel because a company with a business address in the United Kingdom formerly owned the ship. A new Hong Kong-based holding company named Hera Gam Ltd. purchased the vessel sometime after January 2024.

The Maritime Executive noted:

Any entity of any nationality may create an anonymous company in Hong Kong, then use it as a listed shipowner of record. The ease and speed of registration make the region a preferred global jurisdiction for shell companies, both for Chinese and foreign interests. Without more information, the nationality of the ultimate beneficial owner cannot be verified.

CENTCOM also reported that the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney and other U.S. forces engaged six Houthi drones over the Red Sea on Saturday. Five of the drones crashed in the sea, while one was able to fly inland to Yemen.

“It was determined these UAVs presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels in the region,” CENTCOM said. “These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S, coalition, and merchant vessels.”