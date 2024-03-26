NYT: Israeli Hostage Who Fought Hamas Suffered Sexual Assault in Captivity

Amit Soussana, a female lawyer who battled her captors as they took her hostage from Kfar Aza, Israel, during the October 7 terror attack, suffered sexual assaults by a Hamas terrorist in Gaza, she told the New York Times.

In an interview published Tuesday, Soussana, 40, provided details about how she was tortured, groped, and forced to perform a sexual act on one of the guards watching in a room at a private home during her weeks in captivity.

Soussana is the first Israeli hostage to provide details to the public about being a victim of sexual violence by Hamas.

The Times reported:

“He came towards me and shoved the gun at my forehead,” Ms. Soussana recalled during eight hours of interviews with The New York Times in mid-March. After hitting Ms. Soussana and forcing her to remove her towel, Muhammad groped her, sat her on the edge of the bathtub and hit her again, she said. He dragged her at gunpoint back to the child’s bedroom, a room covered in images of the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants, she recalled. “Then he, with the gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him,” Ms. Soussana said. Read the full Times article here.

Hamas responded to an inquiry by the Times by denying Soussana’s account because, they said, it was too detailed.

As Breitbart News reported, Soussana punched and kicked her seven male captors as they took her away from Israel. She was badly injured in the fight. She was released on the last day of a November truce that Hamas later broke.

There are thought to be 134 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza, over a dozen of them female. Talks to release them broke down after the United Nations Security Council passed an anti-Israel resolution Monday, enabled by the Biden administration’s refusal to use the U.S. veto. The resolution separated a ceasefire from the release of hostages, thus backing Hamas’s negotiating position and causing it to return to its original demands rather than accepting a deal.

