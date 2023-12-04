WATCH: Israeli Woman Hostage Fights Seven Hamas Terrorists

Amit Soussana, 40, who was recently freed from captivity in Gaza, struggled against seven Hamas terrorists as she was dragged away from Israel on October 7, according to newly-released surveillance footage.

The footage, which Soussana agreed to allow Israel’s Channel 12 to air, shows Soussana, an attorney, fighting her captors as she is taken from Kfar Aza, one of the worst-hit communities in the October 7 terror attack.

נאבקת באומץ ב-7 מחבלים ולא מוותרת: תיעוד החטיפה של עמית סוסנה לרצועהhttps://t.co/8KxZnLEqmy | @BranuTegene pic.twitter.com/XYmFit4bTJ — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) December 4, 2023

Soussana is seen fighting the terrorists, who try to cover her with a blanket: this was done, as Breitbart News learned in visits with survivors of the October 7 attack, because female hostages were often captured in their pajamas or their underwear, and some Hamas terrorists did not want to offend other Palestinians by dragging a live woman in a state of undress into Gaza.

(They had no such qualms with the nearly-naked corpse of Shani Louk, a German-Israeli, paraded through Gaza on the back of a truck.)

The video was apparently obtained from a security camera on the Palestinian side of the border, in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.

As Breitbart News noted, Soussana was freed last week, together with another female hostage, during a seven-day truce.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.