General Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed Thursday that the U.S. is not providing Israel with all of the weapons it has requested for its war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.
Earlier this month, reports emerged that Israeli military leaders believed that the U.S. was “slow-walking” deliveries of arms and ammunition as a way to create more leverage over Israeli policy and appease critics of Israel in the U.S.
General Brown appeared to confirm those reports — at least partially.
Reuters (via the Times of Israel) reported:
The United States’ top general says Israel had not received every weapon that it has asked for, in part because US President Joe Biden’s administration was not willing to provide at least some of them.
“Although we’ve been supporting them with capability, they’ve not received everything they’ve asked for,” says General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“Some of that is because they’ve asked for stuff that we either don’t have the capacity to provide or not willing to provide, not right now,” Brown adds, while speaking at an event hosted by the Defense Writers Group.
Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant spent two days in Washington, DC, this week, meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, partly to request more arms and ammunition for the continued fight against Hamas and Hezbollah.
