General Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed Thursday that the U.S. is not providing Israel with all of the weapons it has requested for its war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Israeli military leaders believed that the U.S. was “slow-walking” deliveries of arms and ammunition as a way to create more leverage over Israeli policy and appease critics of Israel in the U.S.

General Brown appeared to confirm those reports — at least partially.

Reuters (via the Times of Israel) reported: