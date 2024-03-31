Israel Discovers Weapons Cache in Maternity Ward of Gaza’s Shifa Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released photos Sunday of a large weapons cache that its soldiers discovered in a maternity ward during the ongoing operation against terrorists within Gaza’s Shifa Hospital.

As Breitbart News has reported, the IDF cleared out the hospital in November, and found many terror tunnels there. When it left, more terrorists came to the hospital and began operating from the facilities again, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

After coming under fire from Shifa, the IDF killed roughly 200 terrorists and arrested about 500 more in the past two weeks at Shifa — with zero civilian casualties, and without harming any of the doctors, patients, and staff there.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) said:

As part of the IDF and ISA operation led by the 162nd Division at the Shifa Hospital, soldiers of the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit operated in several buildings, eliminated terrorists and found numerous weapons hidden at the hospital. In the maternity ward, the soldiers discovered many weapons hidden inside pillows, hospital beds, ceilings, and the walls of the compound, including dozens of mortar shells, explosive devices, sniper rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, magazines, mortars and additional ammunition. During one of the sweeps in the compound, the forces encountered armed terrorists and senior operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization in a stairwell. A pursuit and exchange of fire ensued, during which the senior terrorists were eliminated.

The IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, also paid a visit to the hospital on Friday, as the operation against terrorists in the facility continued.

In a statement released by the IDF, he said: “This operation does not have a single medical staff member that was harmed, there are no patients harmed and there are many, many terrorists who were eliminated.”

The Israeli government has noted the silence of the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other international medical organizations, none of which has protested against the use of a hospital by terrorists.

In the U.S., students at Harvard University held a vigil for the supposed “victims” at Shifa Hospital, all of whom were terrorists.

