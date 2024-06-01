Confirmed: Biden Lied About Israeli ‘Proposal’; Right-wing Ministers Threaten to Quit

Reactions from parties in Israel’s governing coalition confirmed Saturday that U.S. President Joe Biden lied to the world when he claimed a proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal had come from the Israeli government.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden presented a three-part proposal on Friday and claimed, four times, that it was Israel’s proposal.

Israel has now offered a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire – and the release of all the hostages. Yesterday, this proposal was transmitted by Qatar to Hamas. Today, I want to lay out its terms for the world. pic.twitter.com/0cdypBP9wb — President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2024

Biden waited until the onset of the Jewish Sabbath to make his remarks, making it more difficult for the Israeli government to respond. Notably, the proposal did not call for the destruction or disarmament of Hamas, and Biden told Israelis in his speech that they could not expect “total victory.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued two separate statements indicating that Biden’s proposal was not, in fact, Israel’s proposal. Former President Barack Obama let slip that the proposal was actually Biden’s, and not Israel’s proposal.

Hamas, however, reacted favorably, since the deal would allow the terror group to survive.

As the Sabbath ended, two of the right-wing parties in Netanyahu’s coalition blasted the deal and said they would not be part of any government that allowed Hamas to survive the war, nor agree to a deal that would do the same.

It was a confirmation that the so-called Israeli “proposal” had not, in fact, been proposed by the Israeli government at all.

Biden’s intent appears to have been to box Israel into a deal that Hamas would have approved, making it harder for Israel to reject it.

Rather than claiming credit for the proposal, he presented it as if it had come from Israel, which would serve to undermine trust between Netanyahu and the right-wing parties in his coalition, bringing down the Israeli government.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.