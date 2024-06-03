Fires Started by Hezbollah Rockets Blaze Across Northern Israel

Fires started by Hezbollah rockets and drones ignited and spread throughout northern Israel early this week, posing a new challenge for the Israeli military and leading to public demands for action against the Iranian terror group.

The Times of Israel reported early Tuesday morning local time:

Firefighters on early Tuesday battled blazes across northern Israel, as they continued to rage after being sparked the day before by rockets and drones that Hezbollah launched from Lebanon. Most were brought under control by the morning. The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said overnight that over 30 firefighting crews were working to extinguish the fires, which led to the closure of several major roads in the Galilee area.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement Monday evening:

Over the past few hours, the IDF has been conducting a situational assessment with Israel Fire and Rescue Services to allocate additional means, forces, and firefighting capabilities in order to extinguish the fires in northern Israel.

At this stage, IDF reserve soldiers, engineer tools, mechanical equipment, fire trucks, and fire tanks were reinforced. An IDF Home Front Command’s fire battalion is currently operating at the scene and assisting fire and rescue forces.

The forces gained control over the locations of fire, and at this stage, no human life is at risk.

The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command is currently arriving at the Kiryat Shmona Fire Station. Six IDF reservist soldiers were lightly injured as a result of smoke inhalation and transferred to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

Earlier in the war, Breitbart News observed fires started by Hezbollah rockets that had landed in open areas, including an avocado grove on a kibbutz near the Israel border with Lebanon that had been severely damaged.

Some 60,000 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes since October, when Hezbollah began firing at them, leaving the border region of northern Israel essentially vacant. Opinion polls suggest strong support within Israel for a war to remove Hezbollah, should ongoing diplomatic efforts to move Hezbollah away from the border fail.

