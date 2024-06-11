WATCH: Pro-Hamas Protesters Target NYC Exhibit on October 7 Attack

Pro-Hamas protesters targeted an exhibition in New York City on Monday about the Supernova (or Nova) music festival, where terrorists murdered roughly 400 people and took dozens of hostages during the October 7 attack.

The exhibit describes itself as “an in-depth remembrance of the brutal October 7th attack” that “sets out to recreate an event dedicated to peace and love that was brutally cut short by Hamas’s attack on Israel from Gaza on that fateful day.” It opened in April and was extended at its location on Wall Street in lower Manhattan through Sunday, June 16. Protesters evidently gathered for an anti-Israel rally in Union Square before descending on the site via subway.

Some of the protesters carried explicitly pro-terror flags and banners, including one reading, “Long live October 7.”

Outside the Nova Exhibit yesterday, people hold a banner reading “long live Oct. 7th.” How can this be happening in the streets of NYC? pic.twitter.com/EqcVhpFMLU — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 11, 2024

Anti-Israel bigots are protesting the Nova Music Festival Exhibition, which seeks to commemorate the lives of the hundreds of young Jews barbarically murdered by Hamas on October 7th. These bigots deny the massacre at the Nova Music Festival, calling it “Zionist propaganda.”… pic.twitter.com/8eD9lZXPr0 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 11, 2024

#HappeningNow Smoke bombs and flares set off outside of the Nova Exhibition, the October 7th Music Festival exhibit taking place on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kUKpktTUmk — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) June 11, 2024

The New York Post noted that the crowd chanted “long live intifada” and other pro-terror slogans outside the exhibit:

A mob of anti-Israel protesters chanted “Long Live the Intifada” during a depraved celebration Monday night outside a downtown Manhattan exhibit that memorializes the murder and rape victims of the Oct. 7 Nova Music Festival where 364 people were killed by Hamas terrorists.

The deranged pro-terror crowd lit flares and waved a flag associated with the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in front of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition on Wall Street during what was billed by organizers as a “citywide day of rage for Gaza,” according to video from the scene.

The protesters also yelled “Israel go to hell” and clashed with police during the gathering that drew swift backlash from Israel supporters.

Demonstrators also taunted police with slogans familiar from the Black Lives Matter riots of the summer of 2020:

Not funny… Ok a little funny. A lot. pic.twitter.com/koyFUhcFEy — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 11, 2024

The protest came just two days after Israel rescued four hostages who had been abducted by Hamas from the festival.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.