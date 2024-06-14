Mother: Female Israeli Hostages Kept as ‘Slaves’ in Gaza ‘Luxury Villa’

The mother of 19-year-old Israeli hostage Liri Albag told the media Friday that freed hostage Noa Argamani said that female Israeli hostages, including Albag, were used as slaves in a “luxury villa” in Gaza, doing forced domestic labor.

The Times of Israel reported:

The mother of Liri Albag, a 19-year-old female soldier abducted on October 7, shares information about her daughter that she received from Noa Argamani, who was rescued from captivity in Gaza last week. “Noa said that they were slaves, and so were the [female soldiers], including Liri,” Shira Albag says in a statement. “They cleaned the yard, did dishes and prepared food that they were not allowed to eat.” She says her daughter was held in a luxury villa and was only allowed to shower after a month in captivity. After 40 days, according to Shira Albag, Liri was moved into Hamas’s network of underground tunnels.

Albag is one of five female hostages seen on a video of Hamas kidnapping and abusing female Israeli soldiers on October 7. One of the Hamas terrorists involved in the abduction appears to refer to the women as potential slaves.

The abduction of hostages is a war crime, as is refusing Red Cross visits, and forcing hostages into slavery. The plight of the female hostages has been largely ignored by “progressive” groups in the West, many of which are anti-Israel.

