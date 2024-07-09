Hezbollah Rocket Kills Two in Car in Israel’s Golan Heights

A rocket fired Tuesday by the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah killed two people traveling in a vehicle in Israel’s Golan Heights, part of a barrage fired to avenge the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s former bodyguard.

Israel National News / Arutz Sheva reported:

Two people were killed in a rocket barrage fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization on the Golan Heights on Tuesday evening. Both victims were in a vehicle that burst into flames upon being struck by a rocket and were pronounced dead at the scene. The IDF stated that about 40 rockets were fired in the barrage on the Golan Heights. Police, including bomb disposal squads, are working at multiple sites where rockets struck or debris from intercepted rockets landed in the Golan Heights. Police are also searching for additional sites where rockets may have struck or landed to remove any risk to the public.

The Times of Israel confirmed that the two killed were both civilians.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed Yasser Qarnabash, Nasrallah’s former bodyguard.

The Golan is sparsely populated, and therefore it is somewhat rare that a rocket should hit a car directly. Drivers are advised to leave their cars and lay down on the shoulders of the road when sirens warn of incoming rocket attacks.

Israel and Hezbollah are on the edge of a full-scale war, following months of rocket and missile attacks by Hezbollah against Israel. Hezbollah began firing at Israel in October after the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

By operating in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 1707, which ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

