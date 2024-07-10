Civilians Killed by Hezbollah Confirmed as Married Couple, Parents of 3

The two civilians killed in Tuesday’s rocket attack by Hezbollah against Israel’s Golan Heights region have been confirmed as Noa and Nir Barnes, a married couple who leave behind three children.

Noa and Nir Barnes were murdered yesterday when a Hezbollah rocket hit their vehicle. Their three children are now orphans . There are no words, but make no mistake. Those who harm Israeli citizens will pay the price. May their memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/IjvYDyQlKI — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 10, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, the Iranian-backed terror organization launched a barrage of some 40 rockets at the Golan after Israel killed one of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s former bodyguards in an airstrike in Damascus, Syria.

The two Israelis were reportedly residents of Kibbutz Ortal, which is in the center of the Golan Heights, a sparely-populated plateau taken from Syria during the defensive war of 1967 and recognized by President Donald Trump as part of Israel.

Noa and Nir Barnes, parents of three children, were on their way home to Kibbutz Ortal when a Hezbollah rocket struck their car yesterday, killing them both. pic.twitter.com/cKgNzy0jNg — raz sauber – רז זאובר (@raz_sauber) July 10, 2024

Many Israelis support military action against Hezbollah because of the threats to northern Israel posed by the daily firing of rockets, drones, and anti-tank missiles. Some 60,000 Israelis have left their homes in the area since October.

Hezbollah illegally occupies southern Lebanon and began hostilities in October when it fired, unprovoked, at Israel in solidarity with the Hamas terrorists who had launched a massive terror attack inside Israel on October 7.

