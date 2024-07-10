Civilians Killed by Hezbollah Confirmed as Married Couple, Parents of 3

Nir and Noa Barnes (Israel)
Israel
Joel B. Pollak

The two civilians killed in Tuesday’s rocket attack by Hezbollah against Israel’s Golan Heights region have been confirmed as Noa and Nir Barnes, a married couple who leave behind three children.

As Breitbart News reported, the Iranian-backed terror organization launched a barrage of some 40 rockets at the Golan after Israel killed one of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s former bodyguards in an airstrike in Damascus, Syria.

The two Israelis were reportedly residents of Kibbutz Ortal, which is in the center of the Golan Heights, a sparely-populated plateau taken from Syria during the defensive war of 1967 and recognized by President Donald Trump as part of Israel.

Many Israelis support military action against Hezbollah because of the threats to northern Israel posed by the daily firing of rockets, drones, and anti-tank missiles. Some 60,000 Israelis have left their homes in the area since October.

Hezbollah illegally occupies southern Lebanon and began hostilities in October when it fired, unprovoked, at Israel in solidarity with the Hamas terrorists who had launched a massive terror attack inside Israel on October 7.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.