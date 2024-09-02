Biden Attacks Netanyahu Again: Says Not Doing Enough for Hostage Deal

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to reach a deal with Hamas on the release of hostages — without evidence and in defiance of his own administration.

Biden answered questions from reporters upon alighting from Marine One and returning to the White House after nearly two weeks of vacation — first in Santa Barbara, California, and then in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He was asked by reporters, in the wake of the cold-blooded murder of six hostages by Hamas last week, whether the Israeli prime minister is doing enough for a deal. “No,” Biden said.

Asked to respond to protests in Israel against Netanyahu, Biden said he was not informed enough and would wait to be briefed when he entered the White House.

Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Netanyahu, and Israel, had accepted U.S.-proposed terms for a deal, and that the Hamas terrorist organization had not. Yet Biden continues to blame Israel for the impasse.

Netanyahu said bluntly on Sunday: “Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal.”

