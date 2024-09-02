Hamas Filmed Six Hostages Before Executions; One Clip Released by Family

Hamas terrorists filmed the six Israeli hostages before executing them last week — a gruesome reminder of the tactics of psychological warfare once used by ISIS.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Hamas has released a video on Telegram on Monday showing the six recently slain hostages speaking into a camera, while also announcing that it will release their “last message to the world” before they were killed. In the video, all six hostages whose bodies were found by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] on Sunday are seen confirming their identities before cutting to a still frame threatening to release their “last messages.” The video ends with a threat to release the message in the coming hours.

As Breitbart News noted, the six hostages were murdered in cold blood before they could be rescued by Israeli soldiers. They included American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and IDF Master Sergeant Ori Danino. All six were executed by being shot in the head.

The family of one hostage, Eden Yerushalmi, approved the release of a portion of the video in which she talks about how she loves her family.

The family of murdered hostage Eden Yerushalmi has authorized the release of a portion of the sick terror video that Hamas published earlier today. The Yerushalmi family released this statement: “Our Eden, we love you too and we miss you like crazy. You are forever in our… pic.twitter.com/GT88ym1Opw — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 2, 2024

Previous hostage videos have included attacks on the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, apparently intended to amplify internal protests within Israel and to pressure the Israeli government to give up the war.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.