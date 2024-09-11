Israel’s Defense Minister Reveals Photo of Hamas Leader’s Kids Celebrating 9/11

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant released a video Wednesday in which he revealed some of the documents recovered by soldiers in Gaza, including a photo of the children of Hamas’s leader celebrating the 9/11 terror attacks.

The photograph shows three children, apparently those of Yahya Sinwar, in front of the World Trade Center, which is seen in flames.

“These are the kids of Muhammad Sinwar, posing against the evil event of September 11,” Gallant says in the video, which he released on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is picture shows what we have been fighting since October 7th. ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Hamas — they are all the same. Yahya Sinwar is the new Osama bin Laden. He is the Osama bin Laden of Gaza. We will engage him, detect him, and bring him to justice — dead, or in prison.”

Notably, some Palestinians were seen celebrating the 9/11 attacks in 2001, in footage that aired on U.S. networks.

Gallant also revealed a document to the Israeli media in which one of Sinwar’s deputies (who was later killed by Israel in a targeted strike) admitted that Hamas had been reduced to 25% of its former size, due to deaths and injuries, and that people in Gaza were turning against the group because they had been “broken on a mental or physical level.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.