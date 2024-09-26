IDF Kills Hezbollah Drone Chief

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Thursday that it had killed Hezbollah’s drone commander, Muhammad Hussein Srour, in a precision airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon.

In a statement, the IDF said:

The IDF Spokesperson Unit announces that today (Thursday), September 26th 2024, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Hussein Srour in Beirut. Srour advanced and directed numerous aerial terror attacks, including drone attacks, cruise missiles, and UAVs aimed at the people of Israel. In recent years, Srour led the manufacturing project of UAVs in southern Lebanon and established UAV manufacturing and intelligence gathering sites in Lebanon, located adjacent to civilian infrastructure in Beirut, as well as areas in southern Lebanon. Srour joined Hezbollah in the 1980’s and held several roles within the terrorist organization, including commander in the surface-to-air missile unit, commander in the “Aziz” Unit of the Radwan Force, as well as Hezbollah’s emissary to Yemen and the Houthi terrorist regime’s Aerial Command. During the “Iron Swords” war, he promoted and executed several terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers using UAVs and explosive devices. The IDF will continue to operate to undermine Hezbollah’s capabilities and to dismantle the terrorist organization’s top command.

The IDF’s Hebrew-language account on X (formerly Twitter) published footage of the airstrike:

Israel announced the successful airstrike as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office rejected reports that Israel had accepted a 21-day ceasefire proposed by France, the U.S., and other nations and announced by the White House.

