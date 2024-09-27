Hamas Gunmen Murder Aid Worker from American Charity in Gaza

Hamas gunmen murdered an aid worker from an American charity in Gaza on Friday, firing at her car and killing her in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

The Times of Israel reported:

Palestinian gunmen in the Gaza Strip shot and killed an aid worker from a US based charity, firing on her car in what Hamas officials claimed was a case of mistaken identity. Other unverified reports, meanwhile, said that she was murdered by Hamas gunmen for refusing to turn over aid funds to the terror group. The car in which Islam Hejazy, Gaza program manager at HEAL Palestine, was traveling was intercepted yesterday in the area of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

HEAL Palestine describes itself as “a nonpolitical, nonprofit humanitarian organization” working in Gaza.

There has not yet been any international outcry against the murder, nor have journalists raised the issue; the death appears to have garnered almost no news coverage whatsoever, outside the Israeli media.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, world leaders addressing the opening of the General Assembly continued to denounce Israel — including the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golub, who accused Israel of deliberately targeting humanitarian workers in Gaza.

Israel apologized for accidentally killing seven volunteers from the World Central Kitchen earlier this year after their aid convoy was mistaken for a group of terrorist vehicles.

