Terror Attack in Tel Aviv: Seven Wounded in Shooting in Jaffa

Two terrorists opened fire Tuesday evening on civilians along Jerusalem Boulevard in the city of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv in an apparent terror attack, severely wounding at least seven people.

Israel’s Army Radio reported that two gunmen had opened fire with M-16 rifles, aiming at commuters on a light rail station platform. Residents were asked to shelter in place.

Several people took shelter in a nearby Hasidic synagogue, according to Army Radio.

Jerusalem Boulevard is one of the main thoroughfares in Jaffa, the oldest part of the Tel Aviv metro area. The city has a significant Arab population, and Jews live alongside Arabs in the area.

There were riots in 2021 during a previous Hamas war against Israel. However, Arabs and Jews have been united in Israel against Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and other terrorist threats since October 7, 2023.

The apparent terror attack took place as Israel anticipated a possible missile attack from Iran, amid warnings that blanketed most of the country, from the central region to the south.

Residents were asked to enter bomb shelters and safe rooms and not to emerge until told to do so by the Home Front Command. Normally, residents expect to spend only ten minutes in bomb shelters during rockets attacks.

Update: Social media accounts reported that one of the shooters had been killed, and the other remained at large.

