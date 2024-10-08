IDF Destroys Hezbollah Tunnel Extending 10m into Israeli Territory

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Tuesday that it had found and destroyed a Hezbollah tunnel that extended 10 meters into Israeli territory, though without an opening into Israel itself.

Hezbollah has built a network of underground tunnels and bunkers throughout southern Lebanon — not as defensive fortifications, but as forward positions from which to launch attacks into Israel, including rocket attacks and potential future commando raids.

The IDF said in a statement:

The IDF located and dismantled a Hezbollah underground tunnel that crossed approximately 10 meters from the Marwahin area in Lebanon into Israeli territory near the Zar’it community. The tunnel, which was located several months ago, is blocked at the border area and does not have an exit point into Israeli territory. The tunnel was located as part of the IDF’s operations to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. IDF troops, including special units, scanned the tunnel and located weapons, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles. The tunnel was under full operational control until the arrival of the soldiers in the area to prevent its use for terrorist activities. At this stage, aside from this tunnel, no other tunnels crossing from Lebanon into Israel are known. The IDF continues its limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence and targeted airstrikes in southern Lebanon, constantly working to dismantle the capabilities of Hezbollah, in order to safely return the residents of the north to their homes.

The IDF also announced Tuesday that it had destroyed Hezbollah’s southern command bunkers, killing 50 terrorists.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.